9K Entergy customers across the state out of power amid freezing temperatures Monday night

9 hours 3 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2024 Jan 15, 2024 January 15, 2024 10:57 PM January 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - More than 9,000 Entergy customers were without power Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped below freezing. 

About 4,000 of those outages were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish Monday night. According to outage maps, many customers in the garden district were out of power, along with some in the Istrouma neighborhood and on South Harrell's Ferry Road. 

As of 7:00 a.m., total outages were reported to be at just above 9,200. Restoration time was estimated to be 8 p.m. Tuesday.

