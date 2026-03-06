70°
Latest Weather Blog
9/11 Day of Service and Career Fair
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- The Capital Area United Way and BASF are paying tribute to the victims and first-responders of the terrorist attacks on September 11th 2001. The groups are partnering up to hold a day of service and career fair.
The career fair will be held on Friday, September 11th at the Mall of Louisiana. The fair will be open to veterans from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the general public from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Several companies will have HR representatives on hand to discuss position openings in the petrochemical, retail and general industries.
You can find more information about the 9/11 anniversary events at the Capital Area United Way website or by checking out the video.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales mayor and local business owner at odds...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Former Elayn Hunt major arrested for malfeasance, allegedly had...
-
Landry: Settlement with major oil company will give state access to 150,000...
-
Man who kidnapped, shot victim and left him to die sentenced to...
-
72-year-old Baton Rouge man gets plea deal deadline in child porn case...
Sports Video
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth