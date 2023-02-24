84°
73-year-old woman dies in Ascension trailer home fire
ST. AMANT - State fire marshals responded to a reported trailer fire in Gonzales early Friday morning that left one dead.
Crews responded to the home on Weber City Road in St. Amant shortly before 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters found the body of an unidentified 73-year-old woman in the kitchen.
Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire, but officials said unattended cooking could not be ruled out as a potential cause.
The St. Amant, Fifth Ward, Seventh District, Galvez Lake and Gonzales fire departments all responded to the blaze.
