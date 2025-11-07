66°
71-year-old man killed in hit-and-run off Plank Road near Coca-Cola bottling plant

2 weeks 18 hours 55 minutes ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 10:42 AM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss, David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened off Plank Road near the Coca-Cola bottling plant on Wednesday afternoon. 

Louisiana State Police said 71-year-old James Rasberry of Hodge was walking along the highway when he was hit by a vehicle. Rasberry's body was found in the grass along the road. 

LSP is looking for the driver who left the scene. No details about the type of vehicle involved have been released. Anyone with information can call State Police. 

