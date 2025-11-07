66°
71-year-old man killed in hit-and-run off Plank Road near Coca-Cola bottling plant
BATON ROUGE - Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened off Plank Road near the Coca-Cola bottling plant on Wednesday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police said 71-year-old James Rasberry of Hodge was walking along the highway when he was hit by a vehicle. Rasberry's body was found in the grass along the road.
LSP is looking for the driver who left the scene. No details about the type of vehicle involved have been released. Anyone with information can call State Police.
