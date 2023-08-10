7-year-old hit by bus expected to fully recover; family upset with bus driver

BATON ROUGE - 7-year-old Prince James had surgery on his hand Thursday evening after he was hit by a school bus while riding his bike on Wednesday.

"Nobody can explain how I felt when I saw my brother on the ground," Janiya James, his 16-year-old sister said.

Janiya was outside at the time. Their younger sister yelled for Prince to get out of the road because of the oncoming bus, and as he was crossing Sherwood Street, he was hit.

"As soon as I turned around and touched the door knob, it was 'Boom!'," Janiya said.

The teen says that after she picked him up, she, their mom, and another teen drove off to a nearby urgent care pleading for help.

"I don't even like to watch them take shots at their normal doctors appointments, so yeah, that was upsetting for me," Kawanda James, their mother said. "My pressure was up, I almost went to the hospital, and I'm still going through it, because it's my baby boy."

Janiya and the other teen then headed back to the scene, and as they were on the way, she saw the bus driving away. She says that is when she decided to follow the school bus to ask the driver why she was leaving. According to police, things escalated after a kid thought they saw a gun, even though there was no gun. As a result, Janiya was arrested for simple battery.

"You're going to have some type of reaction," Janiya said. "You're not going to just stand there and wait for something, you're going to react right then and there, [I think] that would be anyone in my shoes right now."

Police say the driver drove away after she called 911. They are still investigating.

IDEA Public Schools, who owns the bus, says the driver is on administrative leave.