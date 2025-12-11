69-year-old man sentenced to two decades in prison, chemical castration for sex abuse of children

63°
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVIGNSTON - A 69-year-old man was sentenced to two decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children. 

The Livingston Parish District Attorney's office said Thomas Mauldin pleaded guilty to aggravated crimes against nature, two counts of second-degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Mauldin's sexual abuse occurred from 2013 through 2015. 

Upon Mauldin's completion of the sentence, he will have to be chemically castrated and register as a sex offender for life. 

