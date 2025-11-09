67-point first half helps LSU women's basketball win in Johnson's homecoming

STATESBORO, Georgia - Flau'Jae Johnson's homecoming resulted in a big win for the LSU women's basketball team Sunday/

The Tigers played Georgia Southern in Statesboro, about 45 minutes away from Johnson's hometown of Savannah, and used an offensive showcase in the first half to handle the Eagles, 118-70.

LSU scored 67 points in the first half, making seven of nine 3-point attempts, and shooting 59% from the field overall.

Flau'Jae Johnson led the Tigers with 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley also had 19 points for LSU.

The No. 5 Tigers are now 3-0 this season and will host Charlotte on Wednesday at the Maravich Center.