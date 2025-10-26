81°
6-year-old boy from Ponchatoula found safe

5 hours 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, October 26 2025 Oct 26, 2025 October 26, 2025 11:39 AM October 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLINTON - A missing 6-year-old who was allegedly abducted by his father was found safe Sunday. 

State Police said the boy was taken from his mother's home in Washington Parish on Saturday night. 

LSP said he was found safe Sunday afternoon. No more information about the situation was immediately available. 

