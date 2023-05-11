75°
Latest Weather Blog
$53 million project will expand LA 70 near Sunshine Bridge as area sees industrial growth
DONALDSONVILLE - A major highway in Ascension Parish is getting an upgrade as part of a multi-million-dollar plan to address industrial growth in the area.
Officials broke ground on the project in February and construction began soon after. Plans call for LA 70 to be expanded to a four-lane divided highway between LA 22 and the Sunshine Bridge.
DOTD says the work is being done to improve capacity along the roadway that is surrounded by dozens of plants.
According to their website, about 33,000 vehicles are estimated to travel along that corridor daily. That number is expected to reach 50,000 in the next 20 years.
If construction goes as scheduled, the project will be finished in spring 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals