Ponchatoula home destroyed in Sunday fire

PONCHATOULA - A family in Ponchatoula is asking for the community's help after their home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Photos of the home, located along Snowball Circle in Ponchatoula, showed that the roof had collapsed. In some parts of the house, only charred studs remained standing.

It's unclear what started the fire, which reportedly spread to a neighboring home.

Kayla Dragg created a GoFundMe on behalf of her in-laws, asking the community to support her family, who lost their home and belongings in the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.