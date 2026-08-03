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Ponchatoula home destroyed in Sunday fire

3 hours 23 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2026 Aug 2, 2026 August 02, 2026 8:48 PM August 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - A family in Ponchatoula is asking for the community's help after their home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. 

Photos of the home, located along Snowball Circle in Ponchatoula, showed that the roof had collapsed. In some parts of the house, only charred studs remained standing. 

It's unclear what started the fire, which reportedly spread to a neighboring home. 

Kayla Dragg created a GoFundMe on behalf of her in-laws, asking the community to support her family, who lost their home and belongings in the fire. 

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No additional information was immediately available. 

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