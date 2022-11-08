86°
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing.

The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night. 

As of Tuesday morning, after a delayed drawing, it appears no one has claimed the Powerball jackpot. Read about the latest drawing here.

