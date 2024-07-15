5 teens arrested after chase in stolen car from Covington to Hammond, deputies say

HAMMOND — Officials said Monday that five teenagers in a stolen car were arrested after a chase through parts of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes. All five are minors and were not identified by Tangipahoa Parish deputies.

Covington Police had tried to pull over their vehicle early Friday, but the driver sped away and led a chase that ended along Interstate 55 in Hammond. Deputies say the vehicle had been stolen a day earlier in Tangipahoa Parish.

Those arrested include:

-a 16-year-old girl on one count each of possession of stolen property, aggravated flight and resisting an officer.

-a 15-year-old boy on the same charges as the 16-year-old, plus vehicle theft.

-a 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boy on two counts of vehicle theft and one count each of aggravated flight and resisting an officer.

The girl was arrested at the scene, and the others were picked up over the next several hours.