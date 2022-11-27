5 people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning as people celebrated Bayou Classic weekend, according to New Orleans Police.

Authorities say gunfire erupted shortly before 2 AM on Bourbon Street. Several victims were wounded near the French Quarter. NOPD says three men and two women were injured in the fire. No names or ages were disclosed.

The victims' injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. Two suspects have been taken in for questioning with authorities confiscating weapons from both of them.

This comes after thousands of people gathered in the city for Bayou Classic weekend.

This is a developing story.