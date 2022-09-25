80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area

4 hours 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, September 25 2022 Sep 25, 2022 September 25, 2022 5:10 PM September 25, 2022 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.

Now that our quick summer streak wants to wrap up we will be seeing more fall conditions across the Capital Area this week. For more details on the forecast click HERE.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days