400 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Zachary business, police looking for leads
ZACHARY - Police are searching for a vehicle capable of hauling 400 gallons of fuel after gas went missing from a business over the weekend.
According to the Zachary Police Department, the diesel disappeared between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday from a business along Munson Drive.
Anyone with information should call (225) 645-1921.
