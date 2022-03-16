58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

400 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Zachary business, police looking for leads

51 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, March 16 2022 Mar 16, 2022 March 16, 2022 8:44 PM March 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Police are searching for a vehicle capable of hauling 400 gallons of fuel after gas went missing from a business over the weekend.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the diesel disappeared between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday from a business along Munson Drive.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 645-1921.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days