4 suspects arrested, another 3 wanted following April shooting that left 2 injured at Ponchatoula park

PONCHATOULA — Four people have been arrested on attempted murder charges following a shooting at a Ponchatoula park in April, with four more people wanted on similar charges for the shooting that left two people injured.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said that 29-year-old Ricky Eskridge Jr., 20-year-old Jaquan Woolridge and 26-year-old Tylen Edwards were arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges tied to the shooting at Tasker Park.

Another suspect, 33-year-old Steve Cole, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Three other suspects — Ramon Eskridge, David McDowell Jr. and Raymond McKay III — are still wanted in connection with the shooting, and each has a nationwide extradition order. Layrisson said that several of the suspects have prior convictions for violent crimes in Louisiana and other states.

WBRZ previously reported that, around 5 p.m. on April 12, Ponchatoula Police officers working security at Tasker Park along North First Street heard gunshots coming from a large crowd of people. Officers then found one person shot in the leg, with another victim, also shot in the leg, arriving at the hospital later.

"Our team obtained evidence linking these seven individuals to the altercation and subsequent shooting that endangered hundreds of innocent people at Tasker Park and disrupted our local festival several blocks away," Layrisson said.