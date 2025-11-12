63°
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of holidays in Baker
BAKER — Wednesday is the 39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive in Baker.
The food drive brings together a series of artists, promoters, business owners and customers to raise money for food as the holiday season approaches.
The fundraiser is at The Showroom on Plank Road in Baker.
Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Mia Monet spoke to organizers for the event, as well as performers, on Wednesday morning during 2une In.
