85°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 34th annual Baker Buffalo Festival
BAKER — The Baker Buffalo Festival returns to Baker City Park this weekend for its 34th annual event.
Abigail Whitam with 2une In visited with organizers and participants of the event on Thursday ahead of a weekend of live music, vendors, food trucks and a car show.
There will also be a parade float contest with more than 30 floats on display.
Organizers say the festival is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate tradition while enjoying family-friendly fun.
The festival starts Friday and continues with daily events scheduled through Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old dead after shooting at Eleanor Drive, Linden Street
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Denham Springs High School set ablaze by student arsonist in...
-
2une In Previews: North Oaks Health System opening new, multi-specialty clinic building...
-
2une In Previews: 34th annual Baker Buffalo Festival
-
Report: Baton Rouge doctor named to citizen advisory panel on US vaccination...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Cooper Babin
-
Nussmeier set to play vs. Southeastern
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...
-
LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida