33-year-old killed in crash along Airline Highway over weekend, coroner says

BATON ROUGE — A 33-year-old died in a fatal car crash along Airline Highway over the weekend.

Jarren Williams died in the Saturday night crash around 9 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

The crash happened along Airline near St. Gerard Avenue and Hanks Drive.

WBRZ has asked law enforcement for more information.