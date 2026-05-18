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33-year-old killed in crash along Airline Highway over weekend, coroner says
BATON ROUGE — A 33-year-old died in a fatal car crash along Airline Highway over the weekend.
Jarren Williams died in the Saturday night crash around 9 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.
The crash happened along Airline near St. Gerard Avenue and Hanks Drive.
WBRZ has asked law enforcement for more information.
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