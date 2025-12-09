42°
30-year-old daughter of LSU great Kevin Faulk passes away unexpectedly
BATON ROUGE - The 30-year-old daughter of local football legend Kevin Faulk and his wife, Latisha, died unexpectedly Saturday in Lafayette.
Tanasha Faulk, 30, died at the Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center. No immediate details on her death were released, but foul play is not suspected.
Tanasha Faulk is survived by three daughters, according to her obituary.
