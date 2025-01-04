57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3-year-old injured after accidental shooting Friday night; two arrested

2 hours 26 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 4:26 PM January 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — A 3-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Friday night, Baton Rouge Police say. 

The accidental shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday on North Ardenwood Drive. Officials say it was a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Officials said the child's uncle, 20-year-old Dekel Davis, was arrested. Davis is being charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. 

Davis' brother and the child's father, 21-year-old Kerry Thomas was also arrested by BRPD on an outstanding warrant through Livingston Parish for illegal possession of stolen things.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days