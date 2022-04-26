3-year-old girl shot, killed in French Quarter home

NEW ORLEANS - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWLTV the girl was shot inside a home on the 400 block of Burgundy Street. EMS brought her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two of the girl's relatives—believed to be her brothers—were arrested at the scene.