3 more qualify for Baton Rouge mayor's race; who else is running in November election?

BATON ROUGE — The second day of qualifying for this fall's political campaigns closed Thursday with three more candidates in the race for Baton Rouge mayor-president and an incumbent member of Congress whose district is expanding into Baton southeastern Louisiana.

Tammy Cook, a Prairieville-based real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty; Steve Myers, who has run previously for mayor; and Gregory Taylor, a heavy equipment mechanic with dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada, all qualified for the mayor-president's race on Thursday.

Cook and Myers are registered as Republicans and Taylor is an Independent, the Secretary of State's website says. Myers previously ran as an Independent in the 2012 mayoral race, where he lost to incumbent Kip Holden. He also has run for judgeships and a spot in the state legislature.

The other two candidates are incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former state representative Ted James, both running as Democrats.

Qualifies for races in the Baton Rouge area are:

Mayor-President of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge: Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge (D), Tambra "Tammy" Cook of Baton Rouge (R), Ted James of Baton Rouge (D), Steve Myers of Baton Rouge (R), Gregory Taylor of Baton Rouge (I).

U.S. House, 1st District: Randall Arrington of Ponchatoula (R), Mel Manuel of Madisonville (D), Steve Scalise of Jefferson (R).

U.S. House, 2nd District: Troy Carter of New Orleans (D), Devin Davis of New Orleans (D), Devin Graham of Gonzales (R), Christy Lynch of New Orleans (R), Shondrell Perrilloux of St. Rose (R).

U.S. House, 5th District: Julia Letlow of Rayville (R).

U.S. House, 6th District: Quentin Anderson of Baton Rouge (D), Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge (D), Elbert Guillory of Opelousas (R).

Supreme Court Associate Justice, 2nd District: Leslie Chambers of Baton Rouge (D), John Michael Guidry of Baton Rouge (D), Marcus Hunter of Monroe (D).

Public Service Commission, 2nd District: Jean-Paul Coussan of Lafayette (R), Nick Laborde of Baton Rouge (D), Julie Quinn of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 1st District: Brandon Noel of Zachary (R), Gary Price of Greenwell Springs (R) and Eric Smith of Zachary (D).

Metro Council, 2nd District: Dina Johnson of Baton Rouge (D) and Anthony Kenney of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 3rd District: Rowdy Gaudet of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 4th District: Aaron Moak of Greenwell Springs (R).

Metro Council, 5th District: Darryl Hurst of Baton Rouge (D), Redell Norman of Baton Rouge (D) and Marcus Randall of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 6th District: Clive Dunn Jr. of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 7th District: Alfred Bell of Baton Rouge (D) and Lamont Cole of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 8th District: Denise Amoroso of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 9th District: Dwight Hudson of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 10th District: Carolyn Coleman of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 11th District: Laura White "Laurie" Adams of Baton Rouge (R) and Pennie May Landry of Baton Rouge (No Party).

Metro Council, 12th District: Joseph "Liberty Jesus" Clement of Baton Rouge (L), Jennifer "Jen" Racca of Baton Rouge (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division C: Tess Percy Stromberg of Gonzales (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. C: Kelly Balfour of Baton Rouge (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division A: Blair Downing Edwards of Hammond (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division C: Allison Hopkins Penzato of Madisonville (R).

District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division L: Taylor Anthony of Ponchatoula (R), Matthew Belser of Denham Springs (R).

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C: John Smith of St. Amant (R)

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F: Toni Falterman Menard of Labadieville (R).

City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge: Niles Haymer of Baton Rouge (D), Brittany Bryant Jorden of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge: Kelli Terrell Temple of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge: Yvette Alexander of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge: Carson Marcantel of Baton Rouge (R).

City Judge City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge: Judy Moore Vendetto (R).

City Constable City Court, City of Baton Rouge: C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge (D), Phillip Payne Jr. of Baton Rouge (D), Vernon Scott of Baton Rouge (D), and Terrica Williams of Baton Rouge (D).