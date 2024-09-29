Latest Weather Blog
3 killed, 2 arrested after shooting at Grayson Avenue home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were killed and two arrested after a shoot out Friday night that was a result of an ongoing feud between two families that live in the same apartment complex, officials said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dominik Franklin had an ongoing argument with the Vallery family. Both groups live at the same apartment complex off Airline Highway.
Deputies said Franklin brought his acquaintance 19-year-old Tyrone Eackles to Vallery's mother's home on Grayson Avenue, off Greenwell Street, around 11 p.m. Friday.
Franklin, Eackles, and three people inside the home got into a fight before shots were fired. Deputies said 40-year-old Shelita Vallery and her boyfriend 62-year-old David Celestine were shot and killed. Vallery's relative Paul Lewis was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Both Franklin and Eackles were hurt in the shooting and were taken to a hospital where they will be booked into parish prison upon release. Franklin will be jailed for three counts of first-degree murder and Eackles with three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm.
