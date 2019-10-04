77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3,000 without power in East Baton Rouge after Demco outage

Friday, October 04 2019
BATON ROUGE - Thousands are without power after a reported equipment failure in the capital area Friday.

Demco reports just over 3,000 of its customers in East Baton Rouge were still being affected as of 3:50 p.m. Another 300 were affected in West Feliciana Parish.

A Demco spokesperson says the outage was caused by an issue with a transmission line. Most of those affected should have their power restored within the next couple hours. 

