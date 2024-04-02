85°
2uneIn: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosts second chance employment fair for ex-prisoners
DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a second chance employment and expungement event to assist in former prisoners' returns to society Tuesday morning.
Celebrating the start of April as Second Chance Month, 2uneIn's Mia Monet reported on the event at Ascension Parish Sheriff Office's Wag Center.
