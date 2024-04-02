2uneIn: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosts second chance employment fair for ex-prisoners

85°
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosts second chance employment fair for ex-prisoners

Tuesday, April 02 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a second chance employment and expungement event to assist in former prisoners' returns to society Tuesday morning.

Celebrating the start of April as Second Chance Month, 2uneIn's Mia Monet reported on the event at Ascension Parish Sheriff Office's Wag Center.

