2une In Tailgates: 'Code Blue' Stomp N' Shake Squad celebrates the Jag's return to the Bluff

Friday, September 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football is back in Baton Rouge for the first time this season. 

The Jaguars play Alabama State University at 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

To get into the spirit, 2une In's Mia Monet and Abigail Whitam went out to the Bluff to celebrate the Jags' homecoming after a 1-1 start to the season on the road. 

They were joined by SU's “Code Blue” Stomp N' Shake Squad on Friday morning. 

