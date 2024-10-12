2une In Tailgate: Southern vs Nicholls

BATON ROUGE — Southern University’s in-state matchup against Nicholls State was the perfect venue to showcase some historic tailgates.

The world-famous Human Jukebox led the way on a bright and sunny Saturday on Southern’s campus.

WBRZ spoke to several different tailgates that exemplified the Jaguars’ faithful fans, many of them going back for generations.

"Been coming to Southern games for about 20 years, man. My uncle started this when we was young and traveled to every game. We there," Southern tailgater Terrance Hilliard said.

On the menu for the Hilliard tailgate were kebabs. They featured food like potatoes, sausage and steak.

The next tailgate WBRZ talked to was called the True Blue Jaguar Tribe. The group of friends have come back for Southern gamedays for nearly 30 years. One thing that sets them apart is they don't like bringing a TV.

"Why would you have a TV? I mean, I want to talk to these people, these are my friends and we have more people that want to come over. Why do I want a TV? This is the game that means something to me, Southern University playing anybody," True Blue member Edward Pratt said.

True Blue had a wide variety of what they called good old-fashioned tailgate foods.

WBRZ will next be at Southern for Saturday editions of 2une In Tailgate for their homecoming on October 19th.

"Southern homecoming. It's electric. So you have to get here early. There's all kinds of food. Like whatever food people have is magnified. It's just fun, there's people everywhere," Tailgater Chiquita Kado said.