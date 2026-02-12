63°
2une In Previews: Zachary let's the good times roll with inaugural Mardi Gras parade

Thursday, February 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Zachary's first-ever Mardi Gras parade rolls this weekend! 

The festivities kick off on Friday with a reception emceed by WBRZ's April Davis, followed on Saturday by a mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 4:30 p.m. and a community service event at Walmart starting at 8 a.m.

But Sunday is the big day when the parade, themed around "Celebrating Everyday Heroes," rolls through town. The parade starts at 2 p.m. with an encore running from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jamar Hebert, the Chairman of Zachary Mardi Gras, and Frank Corcoran, Lane Regional Medical Center CEO and Zachary Mardi Gras King, visited 2une In on Thursday as final preparations are made for the historic event. 

