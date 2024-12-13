57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Voice actor for Scooby Doo, man behind 'Leatherface' hosting toy drive Saturday

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 7:52 AM December 13, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? He's at K&M Collectables, accepting toys to donate to Toys for Tots!

Scott Innes, who voiced Scooby, Shaggy, and Scrappy, as well as Brett Wagner, the man behind Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, are hosting a toy drive and autograph signing in Central Saturday afternoon. 

The event will take place after the Central Christmas Parade at K&M Collectables from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. There will be food, door prizes, merch for collectors, and of course, autographs. You could also get a picture with the Mystery Machine itself. 

Don't miss out on this event!

During his interview with WBRZ, Innes also teased something big he plans to bring to the capital area in 2025: CajunCon. He plans to invite voice actors and actors from popular franchises like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center for a weekend-long convention with even more merch and autograph opportunities - with free entry. 

More information will be coming on that front this coming year!

