2une In Previews: The Louisiana Book Festival

Friday, November 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Put on your reading glasses and get your creative juices flowing - the Louisiana Book Festival is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 

The festival will be a celebration for the state's readers, writers, and their books. 

Avid readers can gather at the Louisiana State Library and the surrounding Capital Park area to participate in the fun. 

