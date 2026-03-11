72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Taste of Mid City returning to Baton Rouge to raise money for Kids' Orchestra

2 hours 14 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026 Mar 11, 2026 March 11, 2026 6:04 AM March 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Taste of Mid City, an event that celebrates the Baton Rouge food scene, is returning to South Foster Drive this month. 

The event, hosted by Franklin Associates and The Executive Center, brings the best local restaurants and chefs to the forefront at The Executive Center on March 22.

Since it began, the event has raised over $44,000 for local nonprofits. This year, the event is supporting Kids’ Orchestra, a nonprofit providing music education to youth across South Louisiana.

A silent auction will also be held ahead of the event to benefit Kids' Orchestra, with local vendors including Mimosa Handcrafted, Boomerang Comedy Theater, Dogtopia, Parker Barber and Prep Academy Tutors contributing prizes to be bid on.

Franklin Associates' Jude Franklin and Kids' Orchestra board member Emma Williams visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more about the event. 

Trending News

Learn more here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days