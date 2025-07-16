95°
2une In Previews: Summer in New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - Need to take a daytrip out of the capital region? There's plenty to do in the Big Easy this summer, whether you're more of an outdoorsy type or if you're trying to beat the heat indoors.
New Orleans chef Kevin Belton and Kelly Schulz of New Orleans and Company called in to 2une In Wednesday morning to talk about some of the exciting events going on down the river, including a pickleball tournament, free museum access and a month-long dining celebration.
