69°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Security measures for Super Bowl LIX
NEW ORLEANS - Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, and with it is coming an increase in security measures in the Big Easy.
2une In's Mia Monet was live Friday morning from in front of the Caesars Superdome talking about these increased measures and what to expect if you're going to the big game in person.
For more information about the security measures, click here to see Governor Jeff Landry's past press conference regarding them.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers take home NFL Honors
-
LSU women's basketball picks up SEC road win over Missouri, 71-60
-
No. 2 Liberty basketball preparing for district match up with No. 1...
-
Mental health event headed to LSU's campus Wednesday
-
Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players