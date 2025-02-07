69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Security measures for Super Bowl LIX

Friday, February 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, and with it is coming an increase in security measures in the Big Easy. 

2une In's Mia Monet was live Friday morning from in front of the Caesars Superdome talking about these increased measures and what to expect if you're going to the big game in person. 

For more information about the security measures, click here to see Governor Jeff Landry's past press conference regarding them. 

