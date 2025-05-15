2une In Previews: National EMS Academy

BATON ROUGE - In response to a high demand for EMTs, the National EMS Academy is offering a discount for any locals who want to become an EMT in less than 12 weeks.

The class will get you EMT certified for only $400.

Acadian EMTs were live on the 2une In set Thursday talking about the EMT shortage and why now is a great time to become one, especially with the discount in effect.

You can find more information about the National EMS Academy here.