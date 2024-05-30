2une In Previews: Miss Louisiana 2024

BATON ROUGE - The Miss Louisiana 2024 competition is just around the corner!

2une In got to speak with the 2023 winner Makenzie Scroggs about what goes into the contest and what Miss Louisiana means.

"This has been the best year of my life, but it has gone by way too fast," Scroggs said. "This year, I've been able to travel over 25,000 miles across our state, learned all of Louisiana. I've been able to go to 25 schools, talk to 10,000 students and talk about my confidence building workshop, 'Being True to Being You.' It's just been the best year of my life."

The Miss Louisiana 2024 pageant will run between June 13 and 15 at the Monroe Civic Center. For more information, click here.