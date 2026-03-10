75°
2une In Previews: Louisiana School for Visually Impaired hosting fundraising chicken cookoff

Tuesday, March 10 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Later this month, the Anything Chicken Cookoff is being held, raising money for the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.

The cookoff is being held on March 21 at the Bayouside Golf Course in Napoleonville and will see all proceeds go to funding an alumni scholarship, as well as the school's bi-annual Alumni Reunion. The reunion itself will be held from June 12 to 14.

At the cookoff, various chicken dishes and hamburgers will be served, as well as a live auction and a series of live musical acts. 

On Tuesday, alumni Mike LeBlance, LSVI Executive Director Susan Covington and performing artist Danielle Parisi visited 2une In to share more about the cookoff and the fundraising efforts. 

