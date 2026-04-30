2une In Previews: Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer Bass Tournament raising money for St. Jude

MAUREPAS — The fifth annual Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer Bass Tournament is coming up!

The fishing tournament, held on May 9, raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Registration for the event starts Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at Canal Bank in Maurepas. Registration continues through 5 a.m. on the day of the tournament. The entry fee is $200 per boat.

The fishing area for the event is the Amite River Basin, Lake Maurepas and surrounding waterways, with the southern boundary being the Causeway Bridge on Lake Pontchartrain.

First place gets $2,000, second gets $1,500 and third gets $1,000. There are also other prizes, including a $500 Big Bass prize.

There will also be a high school division this year, organizers said.

Organizers for the event visited 2une In on Thursday to share more.

Learn more about the event and how to register here.