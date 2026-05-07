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2une In Previews: Louisiana Cann Festival returns to downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Cann Festival is back, bringing together music, wellness and community.
Founded in 2022, LC Fest describes itself as a community-driven celebration built around education, culture and access to plant-based wellness, as well as education on the medical benefits of cannabis.
The event features live performances, educational sessions, immersive art, wellness activations, interactive games, a fashion show and a vendor market showcasing local brands and creatives.
The festival is open to people from all walks of life, whether they are coming to learn, unwind or connect with others in the community.
It's happening on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
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Tickets can be purchased here.
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