2une In Previews: Krewe of Shenandoah

Monday, February 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of the Lundi Gras parades in the capital city is the Krewe of Shenandoah running Mar. 3!

Members of the krewe stopped by on 2une In Monday morning to preview what the parade has in store for its second run. 

You can watch the parade run at 6:30 p.m. Mar. 2 with the theme "May the Course be with you." 

