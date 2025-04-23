84°
2une In Previews: Jazz & Heritage Festival

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Jazz & Heritage Festival is back for a week straight of good music and good fun in the Big Easy!

The festival runs from April 24 to May 4 with several different concerts, activities and events throughout its run. 

Festival organizers spoke to 2une In live from New Orleans Wednesday morning to preview what attendees can expect from this jam-packed week of music and culture. 

