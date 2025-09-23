2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo

PORT ALLEN — The Southeastern Rodeo Association is bringing its touring rodeo to West Baton Rouge Parish this weekend.

SELA will be putting on the rodeo on Saturday in the Louis Mouch Jr. Multi-Purpose Facility in Port Allen, starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.

Southeastern Rodeo Association CEO Walter Hull, who has been putting on the rodeo with SELA since 2012, visited 2une In to share his excitement for bringing the rodeo to West Baton Rouge.

Hull said this rodeo is special because he is producing it with 9-year-old Kinsley Decur as a birthday gift.

"She wants to produce her own, so imma let her do it," Hull said.

Tickets for the Port Allen rodeo can be found here.