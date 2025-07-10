87°
2une In Previews: Goin' Uptown Community Bike Ride

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — In celebration of MetroMorphosis Day, an effort to empower the Uptown community to create lasting change, organizers are hosting a community bike ride through Historic South Baton Rouge this weekend.

The organizers of MetroMorphosis are holding the Goin' Uptown Community Bike Ride where neighbors and partners are invited to bike through the community to "learn about and uplift community stories and assets that often go unseen."

Organizers visited 2une In on Thursday to preview the event, which will take place at the Uptown Resource Hub, located on South 14th Street, at 5 p.m.

The nonprofit aims to connect people and organizations so that they can build thriving communities, the group's Chief Executive Catalyst Sherreta Harrison said.

