2une In Previews: Free cancer screenings Saturday at first Baton Rouge Barbershop Bash

BATON ROUGE - Mary Bird Perkins is hosting the first Barbershop Bash on Saturday morning to raise awareness of the dangers of prostate and colorectal cancer and highlight the importance of getting screened, especially among Black men.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Roughly one to six Black men, specifically, will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Mary Bird Perkins says they work with community partners to offer screening events in various settings, including barbershops. Attendants can get screened and get a haircut at the same time.

"Barbershop owners are often seen as trusted messengers in their communities, with their barbershops serving as open discussion forums where men can discuss life and challenges, including health-related issues, among their peers," Ryan Sinitiere with Mary Bird Perkins said. "For Mary Bird Perkins, it’s about reaching men where they are."

Their mobile testing unit will be at the bash on Saturday for quick and easy testing.

Mary Bird Perkins is partnering with United Health Foundation and Webb's Barbershop for the no-cost screening event.

According to Sinitiere, in 2023, the Foundation announced a three-year grant partnership with the Cancer Center to help increase access to prostate and colorectal cancer education, screening and support for historically underserved populations across Louisiana.

The Baton Rouge Barbershop Bash will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Webb's Barbershop located at 401 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.