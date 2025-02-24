2une In Previews: Fishing tournament to benefit LSU Bass Fishing Team

54°
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Bass Fishing Team is headed to the National Championships this year, but they need your help to get there. 

The team is hosting a tournament in March to benefit the club and help cover travel expenses. 

The tournament will be hosted in Morgan City. 

Club president Peyton Matherne and member Beau Landry joined 2une In Monday morning to talk about the tournament and how to attend. 

