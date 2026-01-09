2une In Previews: First-ever Dancing With Z Stars takes a twirl in Zachary to benefit cotillion nonprofit

ZACHARY - Zachary now has its own version of "Dancing With the Stars."

The event, Dancing with Z Stars, is Saturday, Jan. 17, and will raise money for the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary, the nonprofit charter of Louisiana State Cotillion.

Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary Board President Beth Young and its resource development officer Ginger Roy spoke with 2une In's April Davis about the first-ever Dancing With Z Stars event. Davis will be the event's emcee at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.

Ten local celebrity couples have been training for months with professional dancers to dance in the event. The event is sold out for in-person attendance, but you can buy tickets to watch the event live as it is streamed online or vote for your favorite couple online here.