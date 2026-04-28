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1 person dead after log truck, van crash near intersection of Mt. Pleasant, Barnett Cutoff roads in Zachary

3 hours 9 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 9:34 AM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying logs and a passenger van near the intersection of Mt. Pleasant and Barnett Cutoff roads on Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m., with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responding around 7:10 a.m.

Zachary Police, Louisiana State Police and Baton Rouge EMS also responded to the crash.

WBRZ's news crew at the scene learned that, around 10:25 a.m., the roadway reopened after the wreckage was moved to the shoulder of the roadway. 

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