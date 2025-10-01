83°
2une In Previews: Federales Festival returns to Baton Rouge for third year
BATON ROUGE — Federales Fest is coming back to Baton Rouge for its third year!
The festival, which organizers say brings southern grit, groove and good times to Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, is Saturday.
This year's lineup includes Paul Cauthen, George Porter Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners, Sam Morrow, Zach Edward & The Medicine, Captain Legendary Band, Dominick Michael and Scenic Highway.
The fest's organizers visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more about the southern-inspired eats, cold drinks and full day of music.
