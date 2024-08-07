93°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Evangeline the Musical
BATON ROUGE— The story of the Acadian people is set to return to the Manship Theatre. Some of the crew from this month's production joined 2une In's John Pastorek and Brandi B. Harris to discuss the show.
Trending News
The production will run from August 22-25. Tickets can be purchased at manshiptheatre.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Evangeline the Musical
-
Man previously accused of violent sexual assault arrested again after another victim...
-
'A violation of the Constitution:' Family of RBG denounces late judge's portrayed...
-
Coyote sightings in residential areas, neighbors are concerned
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Justices kick Baton Rouge judge off bench amid worries of...