2une In Previews: EBRPSS Fall Fling recruitment and retention event

BATON ROUGE - This morning on 2une In, we spoke with officials from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System about their upcoming Fall Fling, a hiring and retention event being hosted next weekend. 

The event is at Broadmoor Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and recruiters will be hiring on the spot. 

